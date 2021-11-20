Audius Hits 1-Day Volume of $59.24 Million (AUDIO)

Audius (CURRENCY:AUDIO) traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 20th. Over the last week, Audius has traded down 10.1% against the US dollar. Audius has a market cap of $1.10 billion and approximately $59.24 million worth of Audius was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Audius coin can currently be bought for $2.17 or 0.00003757 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000953 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001728 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.98 or 0.00048360 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $126.58 or 0.00218762 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.37 or 0.00088773 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00006737 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Audius

AUDIO is a coin. It launched on October 22nd, 2020. Audius’ total supply is 1,061,025,641 coins and its circulating supply is 504,078,968 coins. The official website for Audius is audius.co . Audius’ official message board is audiusproject.medium.com . The Reddit community for Audius is https://reddit.com/r/audius . Audius’ official Twitter account is @AudiusProject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Audius is creating a decentralized & open-source streaming platform controlled by artists, fans, & developers. It provides users with the tools to gather their fans base, share work in progress and then publish their completed tracks for all the world to hear. “

Buying and Selling Audius

