Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI) Shares Sold by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI) by 31.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 425 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 193 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Atrion were worth $264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATRI. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Atrion by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 53,380 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $33,144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,576 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Atrion in the 2nd quarter valued at $920,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Atrion by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,778 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,347,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atrion in the 1st quarter valued at $802,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Atrion by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,235 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. 64.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ATRI opened at $758.44 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $728.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $662.42. Atrion Co. has a 1-year low of $567.00 and a 1-year high of $805.62. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.85 and a beta of 0.09.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $1.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. Atrion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.07%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Atrion from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th.

About Atrion

Atrion Corp. engages in the manufacture and development of products for medical applications. It offers products fro cardiovascular, fluid delivery, and ophthalmic. It also offers contract manufacturing & kitting services; and marine & aviation inflation components. The company was founded in 1944 and is headquartered in Allen, TX.

