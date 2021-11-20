AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AtriCure, Inc. is a medical device company focused on developing, manufacturing and selling innovative surgical devices to create precise lesions, or scars, in soft tissues. Medical journals have described the adoption by leading cardiothoracic surgeons of the AtriCure, Inc. bipolar ablation system as a standard treatment alternative during open-heart surgical procedures to safely, rapidly and reliably create lesions in cardiac, or heart, tissue to block the abnormal electrical impulses that cause atrial fibrillation, a quivering of the upper chambers of the heart. “

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of AtriCure from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of AtriCure from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of AtriCure from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AtriCure has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $91.11.

Shares of AtriCure stock opened at $77.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.93. The company has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.73 and a beta of 1.10. AtriCure has a 12-month low of $41.68 and a 12-month high of $89.18.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical device company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $2.39. The business had revenue of $70.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.95 million. AtriCure had a net margin of 17.53% and a negative return on equity of 11.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. Analysts predict that AtriCure will post -1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Tonya Austin sold 1,227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total value of $94,699.86. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,341,100.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Collar sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.91, for a total transaction of $323,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 32,672 shares of company stock worth $2,521,905. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in AtriCure by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,544 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of AtriCure by 387.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,050 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 6,397 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of AtriCure during the 3rd quarter valued at about $301,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AtriCure during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,391,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of AtriCure by 457.1% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 19,977 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 16,391 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

AtriCure, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of devices designed primarily for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, and systems for the exclusion of the left atrial appendage. Its products include radio frequency (RF) ablation pacing and sensing, cryo, left atrial appendage management, soft tissue dissection, estech surgical instrumentation, and cart configuration.

