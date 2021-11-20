Atlas Copco AB (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Atlas Copco AB (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $530.00.

ATLKY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Atlas Copco from SEK 540 to SEK 530 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Berenberg Bank upgraded Atlas Copco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Atlas Copco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th.

Atlas Copco stock opened at $64.74 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $64.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Atlas Copco has a 1-year low of $50.17 and a 1-year high of $70.65. The stock has a market cap of $78.84 billion, a PE ratio of 38.54 and a beta of 0.93.

Atlas Copco AB engages in the provision of sustainable productivity solutions. It offers compressors, vacuum solutions, generators, power tools, and assembly systems. It operates through the following segments: Compressor Technique, Vacuum Technique, Industrial Technique, and Power Technique. The Compressor Technique segment provides compressed air solutions: industrial compressors, gas and process compressors and expanders, air and gas treatment equipment, and air management systems.

