Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) Price Target Increased to $121.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) had its target price lifted by Credit Suisse Group from $107.00 to $121.00 in a research note released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ATKR. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Atkore from $102.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Atkore from $99.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Get Atkore alerts:

Shares of ATKR stock opened at $111.65 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $94.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.54. Atkore has a twelve month low of $33.20 and a twelve month high of $115.45. The company has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $4.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.84 by $0.55. Atkore had a return on equity of 85.22% and a net margin of 17.71%. The firm had revenue of $923.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $839.38 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.5% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, CEO William E. Jr. Waltz sold 54,882 shares of Atkore stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.13, for a total transaction of $4,891,632.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATKR. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Atkore by 115.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 783,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,111,000 after buying an additional 420,373 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Atkore by 3,104.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 300,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,317,000 after acquiring an additional 290,871 shares during the last quarter. Aperture Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Atkore in the first quarter valued at approximately $19,510,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its position in Atkore by 24.0% during the second quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,394,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,005,000 after purchasing an additional 270,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Atkore by 331.8% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 304,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,588,000 after purchasing an additional 233,641 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.09% of the company’s stock.

Atkore Company Profile

Atkore, Inc engages in the manufacture of electrical raceway products. It operates through the Electrical Raceway; and Mechanical Products and Solutions (MP&S) segments. The Electrical Raceway segment manufactures products that deploy, isolate, and protect a structure’s electrical circuitry from the power source to the final outlet.

Further Reading: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Atkore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atkore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.