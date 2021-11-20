Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX) Short Interest Update

Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 16,350,000 shares, a growth of 25.8% from the October 14th total of 13,000,000 shares. Approximately 7.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,240,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 13.2 days.

In other Athersys news, EVP John J. Harrington sold 21,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.46, for a total transaction of $30,733.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ismail Kola acquired 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.96 per share, with a total value of $81,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATHX. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Athersys by 5.6% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 127,606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 6,743 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Designers raised its position in Athersys by 20.4% during the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers now owns 40,130 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 6,802 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Athersys by 10.2% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 80,337 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 7,421 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Athersys by 23.2% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 40,899 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 7,692 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Athersys by 36.0% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 36,608 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 9,689 shares during the period. 29.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ATHX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Athersys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Bank of America downgraded Athersys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1.25 target price for the company. in a report on Friday.

Shares of NASDAQ ATHX opened at $1.01 on Friday. Athersys has a 12 month low of $0.92 and a 12 month high of $3.03. The company has a market cap of $237.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.46 and a beta of -1.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.48.

Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Athersys will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Athersys

Athersys, Inc engages in the discovery and development of therapies designed to extend and enhance to quality of human life. It offers MultiStem as its stem cell product which provides biological potency and therapeutic effects for distinct diseases and conditions in the cardiovascular, neurological, inflammatory, and immune disease areas.

