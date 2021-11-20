Atento (NYSE:ATTO) vs. Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) Critical Analysis

Atento (NYSE:ATTO) and Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Atento and Anterix’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atento -3.65% -2.83% -0.16% Anterix -6,017.29% -22.27% -19.01%

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Atento and Anterix, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atento 0 1 1 0 2.50 Anterix 0 1 2 0 2.67

Atento presently has a consensus price target of $31.00, indicating a potential upside of 21.09%. Anterix has a consensus price target of $62.50, indicating a potential downside of 2.33%. Given Atento’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Atento is more favorable than Anterix.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Atento and Anterix’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atento $1.41 billion 0.27 -$46.88 million ($3.88) -6.60 Anterix $920,000.00 1,277.44 -$54.43 million ($2.65) -24.15

Atento has higher revenue and earnings than Anterix. Anterix is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Atento, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

45.9% of Atento shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.0% of Anterix shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.1% of Anterix shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Atento has a beta of 1.49, meaning that its share price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Anterix has a beta of 0.44, meaning that its share price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Atento beats Anterix on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Atento Company Profile

Atento SA engages in the provision of customer relationship management business process outsourcing services and solutions. The firm offers front-end and back-end services ranging from sales, applications processing, customer care, and credit management. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), America, and Brazil. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

Anterix Company Profile

Anterix, Inc. operates as a wireless communications company. The firm focuses on commercializing spectrum assets to enable targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks, technologies and solutions. It’s solutions include Private LTE and Active Ecosystem. The company was founded by Peter Joel Lasensky and Richard Edward Rohmann in 1997 and is headquartered in Woodland Park, NJ.

