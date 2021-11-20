AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.525-$2.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.270. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of AZN traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $56.66. The stock had a trading volume of 4,801,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,981,397. AstraZeneca has a 12 month low of $46.48 and a 12 month high of $64.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $175.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.46.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.08). AstraZeneca had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 29.53%. The company had revenue of $9.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. AstraZeneca’s revenue was up 48.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that AstraZeneca will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AZN. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, September 17th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on AstraZeneca from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They set an overweight rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $124.00.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in AstraZeneca stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 138,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,581,000. 14.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

