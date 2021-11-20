AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.525-$2.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.270. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Shares of AZN traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $56.66. The stock had a trading volume of 4,801,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,981,397. AstraZeneca has a 12 month low of $46.48 and a 12 month high of $64.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $175.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.46.
AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.08). AstraZeneca had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 29.53%. The company had revenue of $9.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. AstraZeneca’s revenue was up 48.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that AstraZeneca will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in AstraZeneca stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 138,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,581,000. 14.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
AstraZeneca Company Profile
AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.
