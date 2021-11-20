AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. provides wealth management and technology solutions to financial advisers and their clients. AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. is based in Concord, California. “

Get AssetMark Financial alerts:

AMK has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet raised shares of AssetMark Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of AssetMark Financial from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of AssetMark Financial from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

Shares of AMK opened at $27.57 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 919.00 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.57. AssetMark Financial has a twelve month low of $21.83 and a twelve month high of $29.54.

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. AssetMark Financial had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 5.05%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that AssetMark Financial will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Mukesh Mehta sold 9,377 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total value of $253,741.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Jeremiah H. Chafkin sold 34,654 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.08, for a total transaction of $903,776.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 72,575 shares of company stock valued at $1,957,873. 5.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in AssetMark Financial by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 69,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after purchasing an additional 5,535 shares in the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of AssetMark Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $245,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of AssetMark Financial by 1,438.7% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 143,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,559,000 after acquiring an additional 133,800 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in shares of AssetMark Financial by 227.1% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 131,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,282,000 after acquiring an additional 91,624 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of AssetMark Financial by 561.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 6,555 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.91% of the company’s stock.

About AssetMark Financial

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions. It also provides end-to-end experience, spanning nearly all elements of an adviser’s engagement with client, from initial conversations to ongoing financial planning discussions, including performance reporting and billing.

Featured Article: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AssetMark Financial (AMK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AssetMark Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AssetMark Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.