ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $8.50 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “ASE Technology Holding Co Ltd. is a provider of semiconductor manufacturing services in assembly and testing. The Company develops and offers complete turnkey solutions covering front-end engineering testing, wafer probing and final testing as well as IC packaging, materials and electronic manufacturing services. It operates primarily in Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Singapore, Malaysia, Mexico, United States and Europe. ASE Technology Holding Co Ltd, formerly known as ASE Industrial Holding Co., is based in Kaohsiung, Taiwan. “

Get ASE Technology alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on ASX. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of ASE Technology from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $13.30 to $8.10 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. KGI Securities lowered shares of ASE Technology from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ASE Technology has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.30.

Shares of NYSE:ASX opened at $7.66 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.57 and a 200 day moving average of $8.13. The stock has a market cap of $16.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.02. ASE Technology has a 12 month low of $5.08 and a 12 month high of $9.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter. ASE Technology had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 17.49%. On average, equities analysts forecast that ASE Technology will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ASX. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ASE Technology by 131.1% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 3,677 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,086 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ASE Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of ASE Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of ASE Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of ASE Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.18% of the company’s stock.

About ASE Technology

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of semiconductor manufacturing services. It develops and offers complete turnkey solutions in IC (Integrated Circuit) packaging, design and production of interconnect materials, front-end engineering testing, wafer probing and final testing, as well as electronic manufacturing services.

Featured Article: What is a capital gain?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ASE Technology (ASX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ASE Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASE Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.