Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASTI) Short Interest Update

Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASTI) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 152,500 shares, an increase of 66.1% from the October 14th total of 91,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 158,876,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ASTI opened at $0.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.02. Ascent Solar Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.10.

About Ascent Solar Technologies

Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and commercialization of photovoltaic (PVC) modules using its proprietary thin film technology. It integrates PV modules into a variety of applications such as aerospace, defense, transportation, and electronic products. The company was founded by Mohan S.

