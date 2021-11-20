Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) Given New $180.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) had its price objective decreased by Morgan Stanley from $205.00 to $180.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on ABG. Truist Financial raised shares of Asbury Automotive Group to a buy rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Truist raised shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Truist Securities raised shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $220.71.

Asbury Automotive Group stock opened at $162.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.52. Asbury Automotive Group has a 1-year low of $112.76 and a 1-year high of $230.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $188.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $189.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $7.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.36 by $1.00. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 43.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Asbury Automotive Group will post 25.34 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 1,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group in the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 23,400.0% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter.

Asbury Automotive Group Company Profile

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the automotive dealership. Its services include oil change, car brakes, changing tires, check engine light, battery, and wheel alignment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Duluth, GA.

