Artisan Acquisition (NASDAQ:ARTA) Trading 0.4% Higher

Artisan Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:ARTA)’s stock price traded up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $9.91 and last traded at $9.91. 29,236 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 63,969 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.87.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.84.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARTA. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Artisan Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,488,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Artisan Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $693,000. Vestcor Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Artisan Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,984,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Artisan Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $992,000. Finally, Beryl Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Artisan Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,375,000. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Artisan Acquisition Corp is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Artisan Acquisition Corp is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

