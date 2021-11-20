Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $10.00

Shares of Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $10.00 and last traded at $10.00, with a volume of 249226 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.73.

Separately, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Arrival in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.96.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Arrival by 3.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,551,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,028,000 after acquiring an additional 625,521 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Arrival by 32.4% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,534,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,281,000 after purchasing an additional 3,798,490 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Arrival by 261.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,655,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,414,000 after purchasing an additional 9,152,461 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Arrival during the 2nd quarter worth $153,645,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Arrival by 128.3% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,995,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,241,000 after buying an additional 1,121,494 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.77% of the company’s stock.

About Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL)

Arrival primarily focuses on the production of commercial electric vehicle vans and buses. It has operations in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, the Netherlands, Israel, Russia, and Luxembourg. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Howald, Luxembourg.

