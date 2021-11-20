Armata Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $4.00 price objective on the stock.
According to Zacks, “Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a biotechnology company. It is focused on the development of bacteriophage therapeutics for antibiotic-resistant infections using its proprietary bacteriophage-based technology. The company’s principal product candidate consist AP-SA01, targets Staphylococcus aureus including multidrug-resistant strains. It is also developing and advancing a pipeline of synthetic phage candidates, including a synthetic phage for Pseudomonas aeruginosa. Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc., formerly known as AmpliPhi Biosciences Corporation, is based in Marina del Rey, California. “
ARMP opened at $3.92 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $106.18 million, a P/E ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 1.15. Armata Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $2.56 and a 1 year high of $10.48.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals by 73.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 2,546 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Armata Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Armata Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $74,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Armata Pharmaceuticals by 928.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 18,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Armata Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $102,000. Institutional investors own 4.64% of the company’s stock.
About Armata Pharmaceuticals
Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which focuses on the development of bacteriophage therapeutics for the treatment of drug-resistant bacterial infections. The company was founded on May 9, 2019 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.
