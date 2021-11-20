Armata Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $4.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a biotechnology company. It is focused on the development of bacteriophage therapeutics for antibiotic-resistant infections using its proprietary bacteriophage-based technology. The company’s principal product candidate consist AP-SA01, targets Staphylococcus aureus including multidrug-resistant strains. It is also developing and advancing a pipeline of synthetic phage candidates, including a synthetic phage for Pseudomonas aeruginosa. Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc., formerly known as AmpliPhi Biosciences Corporation, is based in Marina del Rey, California. “

Get Armata Pharmaceuticals alerts:

ARMP opened at $3.92 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $106.18 million, a P/E ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 1.15. Armata Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $2.56 and a 1 year high of $10.48.

Armata Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.04. Armata Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 90.20% and a negative net margin of 594.94%. On average, analysts predict that Armata Pharmaceuticals will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals by 73.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 2,546 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Armata Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Armata Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $74,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Armata Pharmaceuticals by 928.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 18,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Armata Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $102,000. Institutional investors own 4.64% of the company’s stock.

About Armata Pharmaceuticals

Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which focuses on the development of bacteriophage therapeutics for the treatment of drug-resistant bacterial infections. The company was founded on May 9, 2019 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

Read More: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Armata Pharmaceuticals (ARMP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Armata Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armata Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.