Ark Market Cap Hits $267.09 Million (ARK)

Ark (CURRENCY:ARK) traded 5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 20th. During the last week, Ark has traded 5.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Ark has a total market capitalization of $267.09 million and approximately $20.89 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ark coin can currently be purchased for $2.00 or 0.00003374 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ark alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00007243 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00003474 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000445 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000062 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000031 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0957 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Acet (ACT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000970 BTC.

About Ark

Ark (CRYPTO:ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 11th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 161,278,856 coins and its circulating supply is 133,249,735 coins. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ark’s official message board is blog.ark.io . The Reddit community for Ark is /r/ArkEcosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ark is ark.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform built on top an improved Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system derived from Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It uses Smart Bridges to communicate with others (new and existing) blockchains to further increase its reach, providing a wider range of features in a single place. Ark plans to stimulate cryptocurrency mass adoption by offering multiple consumer tools like a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and others. Adding more features and tools along the way. “

Ark Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ark using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ark and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.