Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $66.73.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ADM. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Stephens downgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, SVP D Cameron Findlay sold 99,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.73, for a total value of $6,341,326.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADM. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 39,679,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,381,149,000 after purchasing an additional 5,015,058 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 95.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,088,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,548,000 after purchasing an additional 3,954,805 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 2nd quarter worth about $148,312,000. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 3rd quarter worth about $118,181,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,043,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,366,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380,332 shares during the last quarter. 77.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ADM opened at $65.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.70. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a 52-week low of $48.28 and a 52-week high of $69.30.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.08. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 3.26%. The business had revenue of $20.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.97%.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

Featured Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.