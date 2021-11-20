Archaea Energy (NYSE:LFG) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Archaea Energy (NYSE:LFG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Archaea Energy LLC is involved in developing renewable natural gas from high-carbon emission processes and industries by capturing recurring emissions from food waste, wastewater, agricultural waste and landfill gas. It operates and manages RNG projects throughout the entire energy life cycle and offers off-take partners. Archaea Energy LLC, formerly known as Rice Acquisition Corp., is based in CARNEGIE, Pa. “

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Archaea Energy in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Archaea Energy in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Finally, Johnson Rice began coverage on Archaea Energy in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock.

LFG traded down $0.11 on Friday, reaching $20.96. The stock had a trading volume of 441,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 880,934. Archaea Energy has a fifty-two week low of $9.62 and a fifty-two week high of $22.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.26.

Archaea Energy (NYSE:LFG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.19). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Archaea Energy will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Archaea Energy during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Archaea Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $89,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Archaea Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $124,000. Waldron Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Archaea Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $189,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Archaea Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $251,000.

About Archaea Energy

