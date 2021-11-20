Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) Now Covered by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) in a report issued on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 18.88% from the stock’s previous close.

ACGL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.11.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ACGL opened at $42.06 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.12. Arch Capital Group has a 1-year low of $31.23 and a 1-year high of $43.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.48, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.91.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.38. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 22.28% and a return on equity of 9.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Arch Capital Group will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Arch Capital Group news, Chairman John M. Pasquesi bought 484,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $41.23 per share, for a total transaction of $19,977,749.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 32,018 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.15, for a total value of $1,349,558.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 61,535 shares of company stock valued at $2,610,291. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACGL. Pendal Group Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 4,921.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 2,473,711 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $94,446,000 after buying an additional 2,424,447 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 527.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,842,543 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $110,689,000 after buying an additional 2,389,675 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 105.8% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,727,007 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $143,006,000 after buying an additional 1,915,807 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 7,881,559 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $300,918,000 after buying an additional 1,601,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 20,384,417 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $778,277,000 after buying an additional 1,519,298 shares in the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Ltd. provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate (Non-Underwriting), and Other. The Insurance segment consists insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.

Further Reading: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.