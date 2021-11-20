Aravive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV) Expected to Earn FY2023 Earnings of ($3.89) Per Share

Aravive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler issued their FY2023 earnings estimates for Aravive in a research note issued on Monday, November 15th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Tenthoff expects that the company will earn ($3.89) per share for the year. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.07). Aravive had a negative return on equity of 51.44% and a negative net margin of 249.06%.

Shares of ARAV opened at $3.63 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.13 million, a P/E ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 2.97. Aravive has a twelve month low of $3.47 and a twelve month high of $9.95.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new stake in Aravive during the second quarter worth approximately $336,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Aravive by 204.8% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 191,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 128,610 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aravive during the first quarter worth approximately $264,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Aravive during the first quarter worth approximately $189,000. Finally, QS Investors LLC purchased a new position in Aravive during the second quarter worth approximately $227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.54% of the company’s stock.

Aravive Company Profile

Aravive, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company. The firm engages in the development of new therapies that target important survival pathways for both advanced solid tumors as well as hematologic malignancies. Its product candidate, Aravive-S6, is a soluble Fc-fusion protein designed to block the activation of the GAS6-AXL signaling pathway by intercepting the binding of GAS6 to its receptor AXL which also promotes metastasis, cancer cell survival, resistance to treatments and immune suppression.

