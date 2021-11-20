AQR Capital Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI)

AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 24,495 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $611,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Everi by 0.9% during the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 53,588 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Everi by 2.0% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,491 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Everi by 4.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,595 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Everi by 7.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,143 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Everi by 44.7% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,407 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EVRI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Everi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Everi from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Everi from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.33.

Shares of Everi stock opened at $22.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.42, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Everi Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.59 and a 1 year high of $26.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.65. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.97 and a beta of 2.75.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $168.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.46 million. Everi had a return on equity of 262.45% and a net margin of 10.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 50.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Everi Holdings Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Dean A. Ehrlich sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.21, for a total value of $1,110,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,058,950.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald V. Congemi sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $375,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 162,660 shares of company stock valued at $3,855,851. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Everi Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions to the casino, interactive and gaming industry. It operates through the following segments: Games and FinTech. The Games segment focuses on leased gaming equipment, sales of gaming equipment, gaming systems, interactive solutions and ancillary products and services.

