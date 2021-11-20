AQR Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) by 129.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,137 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,550 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in INDA. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 7.6% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,167,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,915,000 after purchasing an additional 153,569 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 6.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,704,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,917,000 after purchasing an additional 235,006 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF in the second quarter worth about $5,093,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 12,337.5% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 355,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,719,000 after purchasing an additional 352,359 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 18.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,743,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,392,000 after purchasing an additional 431,100 shares during the period.

Shares of INDA opened at $49.56 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.62. iShares MSCI India ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.57 and a fifty-two week high of $38.21.

