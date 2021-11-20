AQR Capital Management LLC Has $663,000 Stake in Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA)

AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) by 363.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,485 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,465 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cara Therapeutics were worth $663,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CARA. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 64.1% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 615,417 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,360,000 after acquiring an additional 240,481 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Cara Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,696,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Cara Therapeutics by 67.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,644 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 1,873 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Cara Therapeutics by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 56,115 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after buying an additional 15,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Cara Therapeutics by 77.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 233,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,062,000 after buying an additional 101,860 shares during the last quarter. 74.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cara Therapeutics alerts:

In related news, Director Jeffrey L. Ives sold 8,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.04, for a total transaction of $131,207.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas Charles Reilly sold 1,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total value of $28,144.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,208 shares of company stock valued at $700,355 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

CARA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Cara Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. TheStreet raised Cara Therapeutics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Cara Therapeutics from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Cara Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Cara Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cara Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.75.

Shares of CARA stock opened at $14.18 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.13. Cara Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.22 and a 12 month high of $29.65. The company has a market capitalization of $758.05 million, a P/E ratio of 28.94 and a beta of 1.09.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.34. Cara Therapeutics had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 10.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.35) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Cara Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.47 EPS for the current year.

Cara Therapeutics Company Profile

CARA Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing and commercializing new chemical entities designed to alleviate pruritus by selectively targeting peripheral kappa opioid receptors (KORs). Its portfolio includes opioid-based products, anesthetic-based drugs, and analgesics that targets to alleviate itch and pain.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA).

Receive News & Ratings for Cara Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cara Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.