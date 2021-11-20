AQR Capital Management LLC Buys 4,752 Shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) by 27.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,283 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,752 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VICI. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in VICI Properties by 216.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 217,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,765,000 after acquiring an additional 149,067 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in VICI Properties by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 757,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,579,000 after acquiring an additional 17,428 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in VICI Properties by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,284,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,921,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386,555 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in VICI Properties by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 247,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,991,000 after acquiring an additional 57,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in VICI Properties by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 160,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,503,000 after acquiring an additional 20,824 shares in the last quarter.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of VICI Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 13th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of VICI Properties from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.46.

In other VICI Properties news, EVP Samantha Sacks Gallagher purchased 3,400 shares of VICI Properties stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.25 per share, with a total value of $99,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

VICI opened at $28.46 on Friday. VICI Properties Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.51 and a 12-month high of $33.35. The company has a current ratio of 14.85, a quick ratio of 14.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.90 billion, a PE ratio of 15.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.56.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.17). VICI Properties had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 68.05%. The business had revenue of $375.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that VICI Properties Inc. will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VICI Properties Company Profile

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

