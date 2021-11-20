AQR Capital Management LLC Acquires 811 Shares of Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX)

AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) by 11.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,029 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Independent Bank Group were worth $594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Independent Bank Group by 15.9% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,374 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in Independent Bank Group by 6.2% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,034 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Independent Bank Group by 3.8% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 8,244 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in Independent Bank Group by 1.4% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 21,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Independent Bank Group by 0.6% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 48,161 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,563,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. 71.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Michelle S. Hickox sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.06, for a total value of $375,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP James C. White sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total transaction of $87,437.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,253 shares in the company, valued at $1,066,947.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Independent Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

NASDAQ:IBTX opened at $71.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 1.87. Independent Bank Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.92 and a 12 month high of $80.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $71.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.45.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.08). Independent Bank Group had a net margin of 34.62% and a return on equity of 9.05%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Independent Bank Group, Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. This is a positive change from Independent Bank Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. Independent Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.17%.

Independent Bank Group, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of a relationship-driven commercial banking products and services tailored to meet the needs of businesses, professionals and individuals. It offers checking, savings, commercial loans, business services and cash management solutions.

