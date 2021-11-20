Aptose Biosciences (TSE:APS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Aptose Biosciences (TSE:APS) (NASDAQ:APTO) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Aptose Biosciences’ FY2022 earnings at ($0.65) EPS.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a C$14.00 target price on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

Shares of TSE:APS opened at C$3.16 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 11.60, a quick ratio of 11.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of C$281.08 million and a P/E ratio of -4.01. Aptose Biosciences has a 12-month low of C$2.51 and a 12-month high of C$9.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.99 and its 200-day moving average price is C$3.97.

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

