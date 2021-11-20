Apria, Inc. (NYSE:APR) EVP Sells $51,210.00 in Stock

Apria, Inc. (NYSE:APR) EVP Angela Fyfe sold 1,707 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $51,210.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Angela Fyfe also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Apria alerts:

On Thursday, October 21st, Angela Fyfe sold 1,844 shares of Apria stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.64, for a total value of $63,876.16.

On Tuesday, September 21st, Angela Fyfe sold 2,025 shares of Apria stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.47, for a total value of $75,876.75.

APR stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.75. 265,839 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 323,194. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.84 and its 200 day moving average is $31.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.18, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.18. Apria, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.07 and a 12-month high of $40.00.

Apria (NYSE:APR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.04. Apria had a negative return on equity of 1,439.24% and a net margin of 6.46%. Analysts expect that Apria, Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apria in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in shares of Apria in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apria by 219.3% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Apria by 141.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Apria in the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000.

APR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Apria in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Apria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Apria from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.14.

About Apria

Apria, Inc provides integrated home healthcare equipment and related services in the United States. The company offers home respiratory therapies, including the supply of stationary and portable home oxygen equipment, and non-invasive ventilators; obstructive sleep apnea therapy devices comprising continuous positive airway pressure and bi-level positive airway pressure devices, and patient support services; and negative pressure wound therapy products.

See Also: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Receive News & Ratings for Apria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.