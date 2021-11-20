APR Coin 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $40.00 (APR)

APR Coin (CURRENCY:APR) traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 20th. APR Coin has a market capitalization of $28,984.41 and $40.00 worth of APR Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One APR Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, APR Coin has traded 46.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

TON Crystal (TON) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000441 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000298 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000967 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0425 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.59 or 0.00032096 BTC.

APR Coin Coin Profile

APR is a coin. APR Coin’s total supply is 13,917,888 coins. The Reddit community for APR Coin is /r/APRCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for APR Coin is www.apr-coin.com . APR Coin’s official Twitter account is @aprcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as APR Coin directly using US dollars.

