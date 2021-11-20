Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.780-$1.920 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.010. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.91 billion-$6.41 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.50 billion.Applied Materials also updated its Q1 guidance to $1.78-$1.92 EPS.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Applied Materials from a positive rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. New Street Research lowered Applied Materials from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from $162.38 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Susquehanna lowered Applied Materials from a positive rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $157.90.

Shares of Applied Materials stock traded down $8.71 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $150.03. The stock had a trading volume of 16,028,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,260,198. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $139.18 and its 200 day moving average is $136.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.47 billion, a PE ratio of 26.09, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.41. Applied Materials has a twelve month low of $76.68 and a twelve month high of $159.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.34 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 49.27% and a net margin of 24.54%. The company’s revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Applied Materials will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 16.70%.

In related news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 5,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.59, for a total transaction of $672,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Ginetto Addiego sold 40,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.83, for a total transaction of $5,393,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Applied Materials stock. Eagle Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 28,453 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,052,000. Applied Materials comprises 0.0% of Eagle Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. 76.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

