Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Apexium Financial LP

Apexium Financial LP reduced its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 98,482 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 990 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 8.1% of Apexium Financial LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Apexium Financial LP’s holdings in Apple were worth $13,935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 0.5% during the third quarter. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,609 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,067,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd increased its position in Apple by 57.7% during the second quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 216 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. increased its position in Apple by 4.7% during the first quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Salzhauer Michael increased its position in Apple by 2.6% during the second quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 3,120 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Willis Investment Counsel increased its position in Apple by 0.5% during the second quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 15,286 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,094,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 56.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AAPL opened at $160.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $147.37 and a 200-day moving average of $141.89. The company has a market cap of $2.63 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.21. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $112.59 and a one year high of $161.02.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24. Apple had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 144.13%. The business had revenue of $83.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.66%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AAPL shares. Barclays upped their target price on Apple from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Apple to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. UBS Group set a $175.00 target price on Apple in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Apple in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.56.

In other Apple news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 2,386,440 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.58, for a total transaction of $354,577,255.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 165,829 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.62, for a total transaction of $24,645,505.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,859,787 shares of company stock worth $422,399,538. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Apple Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

