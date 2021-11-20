Apollon Limassol (APL) Reaches Market Capitalization of $738,263.39

Apollon Limassol (CURRENCY:APL) traded up 7.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 20th. One Apollon Limassol coin can now be purchased for about $2.94 or 0.00005007 BTC on exchanges. Apollon Limassol has a market cap of $738,263.39 and $198,142.00 worth of Apollon Limassol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Apollon Limassol has traded 11.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $116.89 or 0.00199142 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00003116 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $345.49 or 0.00588613 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000675 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.78 or 0.00016668 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.57 or 0.00079333 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000557 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00008947 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000574 BTC.

Apollon Limassol Coin Profile

Apollon Limassol uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 28th, 2018. Apollon Limassol’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 251,178 coins. Apollon Limassol’s official website is www.apollon.com.cy/en . Apollon Limassol’s official Twitter account is @ApolloCurrency . The official message board for Apollon Limassol is www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=undefined

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo is an online decentralized payment platform. Apollo aims to become the first all-in-one cryptocurrency, incorporating every ability that could be beneficial in a digital currency. Furthermore, a crypto wallet is available for the platform users. Apollo Currency (APL) is an Olympus-based protocol cryptocurrency. Its main objective is to become the all-in-one cryptocurrency, powered by the Apollo platform. Official statementInitial Supply30,000,000,000 APLNXT Airdrop Jan 14, 20183,000,000,000 APLBurning8,834,903,469 APLNew Total Supply21,165,096,531 APLCurrent Circulating Supply21,165,096,531 APL”

Buying and Selling Apollon Limassol

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollon Limassol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Apollon Limassol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Apollon Limassol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

