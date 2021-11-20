Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Shares Sold by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN lowered its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) by 8.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 747,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 66,569 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.32% of Apollo Global Management worth $46,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of APO. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 306.0% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 366.1% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors own 79.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on APO. Argus upped their target price on Apollo Global Management from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Citigroup upped their target price on Apollo Global Management from $78.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Oppenheimer cut Apollo Global Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Apollo Global Management from $80.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Apollo Global Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apollo Global Management currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.67.

APO stock opened at $74.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s 50-day moving average is $69.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.59. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.89 and a 1 year high of $81.07.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.61. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 33.52%. The company had revenue of $550.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $553.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.04%.

In other news, Director Joshua Harris sold 95,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.20, for a total transaction of $5,476,385.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 1,392,384 shares of company stock worth $89,268,407 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, Inc engages in the provision of alternative investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Credit, Private Equity, and Real Assets. The Credit segment focuses on the investment in non-control corporate and structured debt instruments including performing, stressed, and distressed instruments across the capital structure.

