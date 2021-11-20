Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Shares Sold by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP lessened its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) by 53.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 68,787 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $3,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 32.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,935,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $244,792,000 after purchasing an additional 953,272 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 11.9% during the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 31,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,976,000 after purchasing an additional 3,378 shares in the last quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the second quarter worth approximately $1,791,000. Wexford Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 19.3% during the second quarter. Wexford Capital LP now owns 6,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the second quarter worth approximately $4,000,000. 79.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of APO opened at $74.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $18.48 billion, a PE ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.59. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.89 and a 12-month high of $81.07.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $550.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $553.66 million. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 33.52% and a return on equity of 17.83%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.04%.

In other news, Director Joshua Harris sold 95,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.20, for a total transaction of $5,476,385.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,392,384 shares of company stock worth $89,268,407. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $78.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $80.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $61.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.67.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc engages in the provision of alternative investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Credit, Private Equity, and Real Assets. The Credit segment focuses on the investment in non-control corporate and structured debt instruments including performing, stressed, and distressed instruments across the capital structure.

