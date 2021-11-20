Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) Major Shareholder Purchases $10,000,000.00 in Stock

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) major shareholder Morningside Venture Investment bought 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $40.00 per share, for a total transaction of $10,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $43.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48, a current ratio of 5.05 and a quick ratio of 5.03. The company has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of -6.87 and a beta of 1.63. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $27.50 and a one year high of $73.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.85.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($2.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.73) by ($0.55). During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.79) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -8.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on APLS shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $89.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $102.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Roth Capital reduced their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.53.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Eversept Partners LP bought a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $208,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $156,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 56.8% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

About Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops novel therapeutic compounds. It develops complement immunotherapies for the treatment of complement-dependent autoimmune and inflammatory diseases through APL-2 product. The company was founded by Candace Rose Depp, Pascal Deschatelets, Cedric Francois, Alec Machiels on September 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

