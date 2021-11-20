Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) Major Shareholder Purchases $10,000,000.00 in Stock

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) major shareholder Morningside Venture Investment bought 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $40.00 per share, for a total transaction of $10,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $43.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48, a current ratio of 5.05 and a quick ratio of 5.03. The company has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of -6.87 and a beta of 1.63. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $27.50 and a one year high of $73.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.85.
Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($2.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.73) by ($0.55). During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.79) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -8.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Eversept Partners LP bought a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $208,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $156,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 56.8% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.33% of the company’s stock.
About Apellis Pharmaceuticals
Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops novel therapeutic compounds. It develops complement immunotherapies for the treatment of complement-dependent autoimmune and inflammatory diseases through APL-2 product. The company was founded by Candace Rose Depp, Pascal Deschatelets, Cedric Francois, Alec Machiels on September 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.
Featured Article: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy
Receive News & Ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.