Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) Shares Sold by Man Group plc

Man Group plc lessened its stake in Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 87,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 32,800 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Apartment Investment and Management were worth $585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AIV. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 6.6% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 32,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,011 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 11.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,768,867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,861,000 after acquiring an additional 181,165 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 128.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 34,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 19,370 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 105.5% in the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 47,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 24,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 1,323.8% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 100,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 93,232 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Terry Considine acquired 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.85 per share, with a total value of $1,027,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 364,587 shares of company stock valued at $2,499,963. Corporate insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AIV opened at $7.80 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.09. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.00 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Apartment Investment and Management has a 52 week low of $3.25 and a 52 week high of $8.16.

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. Apartment Investment and Management had a negative return on equity of 0.65% and a negative net margin of 12.08%.

Apartment Investment and Management Profile

Apartment Investment & Management Co operates as a real estate investment trust that engages in the acquisition, ownership, management and redevelopment of apartment properties. The company was founded by Terry Considine in 1975 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

