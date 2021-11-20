APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-one analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.79.

APA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of APA from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Citigroup lowered shares of APA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of APA from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of APA from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Truist Securities upgraded shares of APA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

Get APA alerts:

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in APA by 85.8% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 60,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 27,725 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in APA by 6.9% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 228,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,939,000 after acquiring an additional 14,779 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in APA by 1.2% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,365,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,443,000 after acquiring an additional 16,637 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of APA by 23.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 375,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,727,000 after buying an additional 71,980 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc boosted its position in shares of APA by 1.5% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 143,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,105,000 after buying an additional 2,185 shares during the period. 82.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:APA traded down $1.58 on Monday, reaching $26.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,427,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,521,386. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.81. APA has a 52-week low of $11.16 and a 52-week high of $31.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.79, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.33, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 4.76.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.09. APA had a net margin of 8.91% and a negative return on equity of 393.47%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.16) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that APA will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. This is an increase from APA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. APA’s payout ratio is currently 16.67%.

About APA

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom and exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for APA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.