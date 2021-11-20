APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.10 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) will report $2.10 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for APA’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.96 billion and the highest is $2.24 billion. APA posted sales of $1.22 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 72.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that APA will report full year sales of $7.56 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.09 billion to $7.82 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $7.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.80 billion to $8.39 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for APA.

Get APA alerts:

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.09. APA had a net margin of 8.91% and a negative return on equity of 393.47%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.16) EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on APA shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of APA from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Truist Securities upgraded shares of APA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of APA from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of APA from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of APA from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, APA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.79.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APA. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of APA by 21.9% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of APA by 2.4% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 15,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of APA during the third quarter valued at approximately $12,607,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of APA by 6,331.9% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,064,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,802,000 after buying an additional 1,047,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of APA by 1,385.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,324,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,692,000 after buying an additional 10,562,493 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.82% of the company’s stock.

APA stock traded down $1.58 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.00. 12,427,566 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,521,386. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.45 billion, a PE ratio of 17.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 4.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.79, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. APA has a 52 week low of $11.16 and a 52 week high of $31.14.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. This is a boost from APA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. APA’s dividend payout ratio is 16.67%.

APA Company Profile

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom and exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Article: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on APA (APA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for APA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.