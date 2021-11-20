ANTA Sports Products Limited (OTCMKTS:ANPDY) Short Interest Down 38.5% in October

ANTA Sports Products Limited (OTCMKTS:ANPDY) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 38.5% from the October 14th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ANPDY opened at $435.93 on Friday. ANTA Sports Products has a 1-year low of $332.10 and a 1-year high of $615.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $434.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $497.61.

Get ANTA Sports Products alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Monday, September 6th were paid a dividend of $3.439 per share. This is a boost from ANTA Sports Products’s previous dividend of $3.35. This represents a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded ANTA Sports Products from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. KGI Securities cut ANTA Sports Products from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

ANTA Sports Products Company Profile

ANTA Sports Products Limited designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sporting footwear, apparel, and accessories worldwide. The company offers sportswear, including running, cross-training, basketball, soccer, boxing, winter sports, boxing, taekwondo, gymnastics, weightlifting, wrestling, outdoor sports, women's fitness, and skiing products, as well as sports fashion clothing, kid's sports fashion clothing and sportswear, and leisure footwear products under the FILA, FILA KIDS, FILA FUSION, KINGKOW, KOLON SPORT, SPRANDI, FILA FUSION, ANTA, DESCENTE, and ANTA KIDS brands.

Featured Story: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for ANTA Sports Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANTA Sports Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.