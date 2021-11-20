Anirudh Devgan Sells 25,000 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Stock

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) President Anirudh Devgan sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.00, for a total value of $4,600,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Anirudh Devgan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 4th, Anirudh Devgan sold 25,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.00, for a total value of $4,475,000.00.

On Tuesday, August 24th, Anirudh Devgan sold 3,922 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.71, for a total value of $622,460.62.

Shares of NASDAQ CDNS opened at $188.12 on Friday. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.20 and a 1-year high of $190.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $165.77 and a 200-day moving average of $149.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $52.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.85, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.07.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The software maker reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 28.98% and a net margin of 23.30%. The company had revenue of $750.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $741.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $173.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $166.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.15.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 0.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,256,354 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,733,462,000 after buying an additional 119,239 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 9.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,797,196 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,340,453,000 after purchasing an additional 883,290 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 1.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,155,541 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $779,032,000 after purchasing an additional 56,368 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 3.7% in the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 5,132,094 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $777,204,000 after purchasing an additional 183,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 32.7% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,461,064 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $524,144,000 after purchasing an additional 852,450 shares during the last quarter. 83.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. The company was founded by Alberto Sangiovanni-Vincentelli, Gudmundur A.

