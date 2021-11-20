Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AHCHY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AHCHY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a decrease of 35.7% from the October 14th total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 40,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS AHCHY opened at $24.07 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.26. Anhui Conch Cement has a 1 year low of $23.13 and a 1 year high of $34.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.62.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Anhui Conch Cement from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, sells, and trades in clinker and cement products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It primarily provides Portland cement, ordinary Portland cement, slag Portland cement, composite Portland cement under the Conch brand.

