Anchor Price Down 2% Over Last Week (ANCT)

Anchor (CURRENCY:ANCT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 20th. One Anchor coin can currently be bought for about $0.80 or 0.00001378 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Anchor has traded down 2% against the dollar. Anchor has a total market capitalization of $10.24 million and approximately $8,478.00 worth of Anchor was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Anchor alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000950 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001726 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.43 or 0.00047346 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002713 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $127.69 or 0.00220377 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $51.69 or 0.00089217 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00006751 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Anchor

ANCT is a coin. It launched on June 11th, 2019. Anchor’s total supply is 759,493,671 coins and its circulating supply is 12,832,134 coins. Anchor’s official website is theanchor.io . Anchor’s official message board is theanchor.io/news/category/press-releases . Anchor’s official Twitter account is @theanchor_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Anchor is a stablecoin aiming to offer the users long-term price stability and protection from inflation while hedging against daily market volatility. Anchor (ANCT) is pegged to a non-flationary financial index called the Monetary Measurement Unit (MMU), representing the real growth of the global economy. The MMU takes into account the most up-to-date macroeconomic data to calculate the value of the global economy and mirror its sustainable and predictable growth trend. “

Anchor Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anchor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Anchor should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Anchor using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Anchor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Anchor and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.