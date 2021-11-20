Analyzing 360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) & loanDepot (NYSE:LDI)

360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) and loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) are both mid-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

48.9% of 360 DigiTech shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.9% of loanDepot shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for 360 DigiTech and loanDepot, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 360 DigiTech 0 0 4 0 3.00 loanDepot 1 5 7 0 2.46

360 DigiTech currently has a consensus price target of $35.79, suggesting a potential upside of 37.59%. loanDepot has a consensus price target of $15.88, suggesting a potential upside of 139.44%. Given loanDepot’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe loanDepot is more favorable than 360 DigiTech.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares 360 DigiTech and loanDepot’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 360 DigiTech $2.08 billion 1.90 $535.88 million $5.12 5.08 loanDepot $4.31 billion 0.48 N/A N/A N/A

360 DigiTech has higher earnings, but lower revenue than loanDepot.

Profitability

This table compares 360 DigiTech and loanDepot’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 360 DigiTech 36.45% 51.83% 20.61% loanDepot 2.43% 64.38% 8.57%

Summary

360 DigiTech beats loanDepot on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About 360 DigiTech

360 DigiTech, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital consumer finance platform. It provides tailored online consumer finance products to prime, underserved borrowers funded primarily by its funding partners. The company proprietary technology platform supports full transaction lifecycle from credit application through settlement. 360 Finance was founded on July 25, 2016 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

About loanDepot

loanDepot, Inc. engages in the origination and servicing of conventional and government mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, home equity, Federal Housing Administration, and VA loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies. It offers mortgage loans to borrowers; and in the secondary market. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Foothill Ranch, California.

