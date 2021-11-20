Analysts Set VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC) Target Price at $67.33

VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $69.00.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VSEC. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on VSE from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded VSE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of VSE from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of VSE in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of VSE from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday.

Get VSE alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:VSEC traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $60.64. 16,879 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,670. The stock has a market cap of $770.86 million, a P/E ratio of 86.63 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. VSE has a twelve month low of $34.03 and a twelve month high of $65.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.61.

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $200.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.15 million. VSE had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 1.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that VSE will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in VSE by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,839,402 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $91,069,000 after buying an additional 61,973 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in VSE by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 704,449 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,878,000 after buying an additional 9,094 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in VSE by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 672,341 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,387,000 after buying an additional 2,254 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in VSE by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 514,098 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,453,000 after buying an additional 3,244 shares during the period. Finally, Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in VSE by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 177,652 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,796,000 after buying an additional 17,118 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.03% of the company’s stock.

VSE Company Profile

VSE Corp. is a logistics and services company, which engages in the provision of engineering and technical support services. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Fleet, and Federal & Defense. The Aviation segment provides international parts supply and distribution, supply chain solutions, and component and engine accessory maintenance, repair and overhaul services supporting global aftermarket commercial and business, and general aviation customers.

See Also: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for VSE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VSE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.