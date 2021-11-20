Analysts Set Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) PT at $32.86

Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-four ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation, thirteen have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.86.

Several analysts have weighed in on OXY shares. Truist Securities raised Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Citigroup started coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised Occidental Petroleum from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Evercore ISI raised Occidental Petroleum from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

Shares of NYSE OXY traded down $1.52 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $29.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,305,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,026,879. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $27.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.32. Occidental Petroleum has a 12 month low of $13.30 and a 12 month high of $35.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.57.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $6.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.57 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 7.75% and a negative net margin of 1.51%. Occidental Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was up 107.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.84) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.14%. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently -3.28%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OXY. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 59.7% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 923 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 91.6% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 11,955 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 523.5% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 954 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

Recommended Story: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.