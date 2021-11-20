Analysts Set Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) PT at $193.57

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $193.57.

Several equities analysts recently commented on VAC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. TheStreet raised Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Truist lifted their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $198.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $198.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 1,003.0% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,583,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,180,000 after buying an additional 1,439,529 shares during the last quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP bought a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth $87,090,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 30,819.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 488,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,774,000 after acquiring an additional 486,645 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 963.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 456,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,778,000 after acquiring an additional 413,891 shares during the period. Finally, Senvest Management LLC boosted its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 1,340,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,928,000 after acquiring an additional 368,936 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VAC opened at $167.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -142.08 and a beta of 2.37. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a 1-year low of $121.89 and a 1-year high of $190.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 3.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $159.27.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.60. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a positive return on equity of 2.94% and a negative net margin of 1.39%. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.81) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Marriott Vacations Worldwide will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd were issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 22nd. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -183.05%.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Company Profile

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp. is a global vacation company, which engages in vacation ownership, exchange, rental and resort and property management, along with related businesses, products and services. It operates through Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The Vacation Ownership segment includes develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, and Hyatt Residence Club brands.

