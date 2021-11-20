Analysts Set Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF) PT at C$48.10

Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$51.70.

EIF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Exchange Income from C$47.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. TD Securities raised their target price on Exchange Income from C$53.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Exchange Income from C$47.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Cormark lifted their price objective on Exchange Income from C$48.50 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, ATB Capital lifted their price objective on Exchange Income from C$54.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

Get Exchange Income alerts:

Shares of TSE EIF traded up C$0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$45.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,809. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.45, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market cap of C$1.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.29. Exchange Income has a 12 month low of C$34.85 and a 12 month high of C$47.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$44.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$41.92.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.96%. Exchange Income’s payout ratio is 145.41%.

Exchange Income Company Profile

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline and charter services, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, and Nunavut, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Quebec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

Further Reading: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Exchange Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exchange Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.