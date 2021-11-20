Analysts Set Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) PT at $8.84

Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.84.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CRK. US Capital Advisors raised shares of Comstock Resources from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Comstock Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. TheStreet raised shares of Comstock Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Comstock Resources from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of Comstock Resources from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

Get Comstock Resources alerts:

CRK stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.47. 2,257,625 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,993,910. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. Comstock Resources has a 52 week low of $4.24 and a 52 week high of $11.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 1.30.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34. Comstock Resources had a negative net margin of 35.38% and a positive return on equity of 26.10%. The business had revenue of $511.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Comstock Resources will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Comstock Resources in the first quarter valued at $57,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in Comstock Resources by 646.6% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,441,264 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $9,613,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248,218 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Comstock Resources by 36.0% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 161,465 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 42,765 shares during the last quarter. Slate Path Capital LP bought a new position in Comstock Resources in the second quarter valued at $23,945,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Comstock Resources by 91.5% in the second quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 113,580 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $758,000 after acquiring an additional 54,260 shares during the last quarter. 33.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Comstock Resources

Comstock Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas. The firm operations concentrated in the Haynesville shale, a premier natural gas basin located in East Texas. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, TX.

See Also: What is FinTech?

Receive News & Ratings for Comstock Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comstock Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.