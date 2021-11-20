Analysts Set BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) Target Price at $135.10

BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, fourteen have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $135.10.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on BRP from C$125.00 to C$150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. CIBC upgraded BRP from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut BRP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Raymond James raised their target price on BRP from C$122.00 to C$137.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Desjardins raised their target price on BRP from C$131.00 to C$150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ DOOO traded down $1.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $87.57. The company had a trading volume of 54,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,101. The stock has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 2.72. BRP has a 12 month low of $48.76 and a 12 month high of $102.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.21.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $1.85. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. BRP had a negative return on equity of 209.67% and a net margin of 12.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that BRP will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.104 per share. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. BRP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.04%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of BRP in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BRP in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of BRP in the 3rd quarter worth $73,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of BRP in the 2nd quarter worth $69,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of BRP in the 1st quarter worth $131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.04% of the company’s stock.

BRP Company Profile

BRP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, distribution, and marketing of power sports vehicles and marine products. The firm operates through the Powersports and Marine segments. The Powersports segment includes Year-Round Products, Seasonal Products and Powersports PA&A and OEM Engines.

