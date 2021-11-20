Analysts Expect SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC) to Announce $0.84 EPS

Analysts expect SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.84 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for SPX’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.83 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.85. SPX reported earnings per share of $0.89 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that SPX will report full year earnings of $2.22 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.22 to $2.23. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $2.91. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover SPX.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.01). SPX had a net margin of 30.88% and a return on equity of 14.92%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SPXC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SPX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SPX in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. William Blair downgraded shares of SPX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of SPX from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.50.

In other SPX news, insider Brian G. Mason sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.19, for a total transaction of $541,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Natausha Heleena White sold 9,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.66, for a total transaction of $649,935.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 29,842 shares of company stock worth $1,752,871. 3.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPXC. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPX in the 1st quarter valued at $851,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in SPX by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 119,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,970,000 after buying an additional 32,748 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in SPX by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 420,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,484,000 after buying an additional 11,410 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in SPX by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new position in SPX in the 1st quarter valued at $220,000. 91.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SPXC opened at $63.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.19. SPX has a one year low of $47.29 and a one year high of $68.24. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.70, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.40.

SPX Company Profile

SPX Corp. is the supplier of infrastructure equipment and products. It operates through the following segments: HVAC, Detection and Measurement, and Engineered Solutions. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products for the HVAC and industrial markets, as well as heating and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

