Analysts Expect Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.50 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) to announce $1.50 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Roper Technologies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.51 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.48 billion. Roper Technologies posted sales of $1.51 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Friday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Roper Technologies will report full-year sales of $5.77 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.75 billion to $5.78 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $6.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.01 billion to $6.15 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Roper Technologies.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.83 by $0.08. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 18.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ROP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Roper Technologies from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $488.87 price target (down previously from $490.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $485.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Barclays increased their price target on Roper Technologies from $510.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Roper Technologies in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $560.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $508.29.

Roper Technologies stock opened at $498.43 on Friday. Roper Technologies has a 12 month low of $365.23 and a 12 month high of $505.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $471.65 and its 200-day moving average is $469.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $52.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.29, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.06.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. This is a boost from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.35%.

In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.35, for a total value of $241,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,513,471.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. WP Advisors LLC raised its position in Roper Technologies by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 4,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,074,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in Roper Technologies by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 84 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Roper Technologies by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its position in Roper Technologies by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 4,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,247,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in Roper Technologies by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

